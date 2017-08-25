Race for the Zoo 5K Saturday morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Race for the Zoo 5K Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:

Race for the Zoo is set for Saturday morning.

A 5K walk/run to benefit the long running Sunrise Children's Zoo on the National Cattle Congress grounds in Waterloo.

The Sunrise Exchange Club created the zoo in 1974.

Admission to the zoo remains free, even after all these years, so, the 5K run/walk is an important fundraiser to help keep the zoo operating.

The Race for the Zoo 5K is Saturday, August 26, with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Registration can be completed online at:  https://sites.google.com/site/runforthezoo/

The run/walk starts and finishes at the Sunrise Children's Petting Zoo at Cattle Congress.

For additional information, just email for your questions to: raceforthezoo@gmail.com

Here's the Saturday morning schedule:

Registration 6:30-8:00 a.m.

8:30  Run/walk begins

Awards and refreshments to follow the race.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.