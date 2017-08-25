Race for the Zoo 5K Saturday morning

Race for the Zoo is set for Saturday morning.

A 5K walk/run to benefit the long running Sunrise Children's Zoo on the National Cattle Congress grounds in Waterloo.

The Sunrise Exchange Club created the zoo in 1974.

Admission to the zoo remains free, even after all these years, so, the 5K run/walk is an important fundraiser to help keep the zoo operating.

The Race for the Zoo 5K is Saturday, August 26, with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Registration can be completed online at: https://sites.google.com/site/runforthezoo/

The run/walk starts and finishes at the Sunrise Children's Petting Zoo at Cattle Congress.

For additional information, just email for your questions to: raceforthezoo@gmail.com

Here's the Saturday morning schedule:

Registration 6:30-8:00 a.m.

8:30 Run/walk begins

Awards and refreshments to follow the race.