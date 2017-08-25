Iowa's McDonald fires No-Hitter in USA's win over Czech Republic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's McDonald fires No-Hitter in USA's win over Czech Republic

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Junior starting pitcher Cole McDonald tossed a no-hitter to lead USA Team to an 8-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday night in a Super Round game at Tianmu Stadium.  Iowa baseball hasn't had a no-hitter since 2007.
 
McDonald, a New Hampton, Iowa, native, faced two batters over the minimum and he needed just 97 pitches to complete the gem.  The right-hander walked two batters in the first before retiring 11 straight batters from the first to the fifth inning.
 
Following a sixth inning USA error, McDonald sat down 10 straight before issuing a one-out walk in the ninth.  He got Arnost Dubovy to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to close it out.  McDonald had seven strikeouts.
 
USA's offense spotted McDonald with early run support with a six-run first inning. Senior Tyler Cropley had a two-run double in the inning and USA was the beneficiary of three Czech errors.
