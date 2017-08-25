Iowa Marine dies in motorcycle accident in California - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Marine dies in motorcycle accident in California

An Iowa Marine has died in a motorcycle accident. It happened on Sunday in California. 

According to Central Iowa Sea Cadets, CPL Andrew West died in that accident and is originally from Van Horne.

In a statement on the Central Iowa Sea Cadets Facebook page, "It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of CPL Andrew West, USMC. CPL West was a fine Marine and Cadet Chief Petty Officer alumnus of the Central Iowa Division of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps. CPL West was an infantryman and a MCIWS (Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival). CPL West sustained severe injuries during a motorcycle accident in California Sunday. Heroic efforts to revive him and sustain life at the scene were not successful."

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30th. It will be held at 1:00 at Stonebridge Church in Cedar Rapids. The visitation will be Tuesday at 3-8:00 at the church.

