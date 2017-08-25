UPDATE: Woman sexually assaulted after driver flags her down

UPDATE:

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is giving more context into report assaults of women on rural roads in eastern Iowa.

They say early on Thursday morning near Mt. Vernon Road and Bertram Street a woman was attacked.

They say the attacker flagged the woman down, asking for help; when she got out of her car, he pushed her against his car and sexually assaulted her.

The guy's car is described as an older brown 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, call the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

------

PREVIOUS:

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is putting out an alert after three women have reported being assaulted on rural roads in Black Hawk and Linn Counties.

They say in Black Hawk County, the attacks were reported near Dunkerton and in Cedar Falls; the Linn County report was from near Cedar Rapids.

They say Tama County also had a similar report, with a woman say she was approached by a man south of Black Hawk County.

All agencies are investigating and are putting out the reminder that if you see something suspicious, report it immediately.