Nature show operator gets 10 years in sex enticement case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Cedar Falls man who'd founded a traveling nature show has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a child sex case.
   The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Barry Devoll was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines. He'd pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Authorities say the 33-year-old Devoll had sent lurid text messages to and exchanged nude photos with a 15-year-old boy in 2015.
   Devoll is known by the stage name "Bixby." Authorities say he'd founded the nonprofit Blue Trunk Educational Series, a traveling show that taught children about nature and conservation.
   A related federal case is pending for Blue Trunk's director, Christopher Kaiser.

