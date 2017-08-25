Nature show operator gets 10 years in sex enticement case

Football is back. Preseason football, that is. KWWL is airing all four Green Bay Packer preseason football games both its main channel and the CW. This Sunday, August 19, the Packers head to Maryland to play the Redskins at 6:30 p.m. This will be on the CW, however only syndicated shows will be affected so there isn't anything re-airing. Next Saturday, August 26, the Packers head to Denver to play the Broncos at 8:00 p.m. on KWWL. The KWWL News at 10 will run on the CW....