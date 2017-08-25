Gov. Reynolds welcomes new grandchild - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gov. Reynolds welcomes new grandchild

Posted: Updated:
KWWL -
While she's busy spending time with family, acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will represent the administration at several events. 
Lt. Gov. Gregg is in Waterloo Friday morning for the send off of the Iowa Army National Guard, and then he's back in Des Moines for several other events.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.