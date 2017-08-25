13th annual Irish Hooley tomorrow in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

13th annual Irish Hooley tomorrow in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The 13th annual Irish Hooley festival is set for tomorrow in the Port of Dubuque.

The festival will feature a number of bands, including The Lads, Connla and headliner The Led Farmers.

Gates open at 12, with the headliners scheduled for 8:30.

This year they're changing things up, going back to their roots, Executive Director Bob Felderman said.

"We're going back to our roots," he said, referencing the change back to just a one night festival.

He says it'll be a great chance to celebrate Irish culture and heritage, "and to be able to get out here and have fun, share some good weather, share some good beverages, share some good food and share some fantastic Irish music."

For more info, visit http://www.irishhooley.org/.

