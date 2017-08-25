FEMA Director: "Window for evacuating is quickly closing" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

FEMA Director: "Window for evacuating is quickly closing"

 HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Harvey as it takes aim at the Texas coast:
   
The National Hurricane Center warns that conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Harvey strengthens and slowly moves toward the Texas coast.
   
The center says preparations for the storm "should be rushed to completion" Friday morning along Texas' central Gulf Coast.
   
The center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is expected to reach that mark before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.
   
Millions of people are bracing for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland.
   
Brock Long is the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He tells "Good Morning America" that Harvey is a "very serious" threat and that the window for evacuating is quickly closing.
   
Long says he expects extensive damage from significant rain over the next three days.

