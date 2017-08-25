WATCH: NASA footage of Hurricane Harvey from space - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: NASA footage of Hurricane Harvey from space

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Here's what Hurricane Harvey looks like from space.

NASA captured photos as the hurricane makes its way toward the Texas coast.

The National Hurricane Center says it'll be the the first major hurricane to hit the U.S. in 12 years. 

