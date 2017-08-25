Texas Governor says no confirmed deaths from Harvey

2:15 UPDATE:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been no confirmed deaths linked to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Abbott said at a news conference Saturday in Austin that he's working with local officials and seeking information about the storm, but that there's nothing yet confirming that it killed anyone.

Abbott says it's too early to speculate as to how much property damage the storm has caused, but he has expanded his disaster declaration to cover more counties.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it weakens while moving inland.

Forecasters warn that the storm could cause catastrophic flooding as it lingers in the area for several days.

2 PM UPDATE:

Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is moving very slowly, and continues to produce very heavy rainfall, which will lead to flooding over the next several days. With any land falling hurricane or tropical storm, tornadoes are also possible.

9AM UPDATE:

Now a weak category 1 storm, Harvey continues its slow track around southeastern Texas.

5AM UPDATE:

Harvey's movement is slowing down after being downgraded again to a category 1 hurricane. Slower movement means more rain over certain areas. Some locations in Texas have already reported over one foot (12inches) of rain. The flooding rain threat is still prominent and will cause issues for days.

3AM UPDATE SATURDAY MORNING:

The eye of Harvey is tracking north-northwest through Texas. Since making landfall, it has lost strength and is now a category 2 storm.

10PM UPDATE:

The eye of the storm (center of the storm) made landfall as a category 4 storm between Port Aransas and Port O'Conner, TX. It remains a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.

6 PM UPDATE:

Hurricane Harvey is now a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.

________________________

2 PM UPDATE

Hurricane Harvey has increased in strength and is now a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

_______________

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press



HOUSTON (AP) -- Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.



Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the center reported it's now at a Category 2.



Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.



Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

