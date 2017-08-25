LIFE-THREATENING STORM: A Major Hurricane (Harvey) forcing evacu - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LIFE-THREATENING STORM: A Major Hurricane (Harvey) forcing evacuations in Texas

Posted: Updated:

2 PM UPDATE
Hurricane Harvey has increased in strength and is now a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

_______________

By MICHAEL GRACZYK
Associated Press
   
HOUSTON (AP) -- Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
   
Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the center reported it's now at a Category 2.
   
Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.
   
Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.