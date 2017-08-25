Des Moines Police arrest a suspect in a homicide

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.

President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peace

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences, but they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume.

A judge has ruled that grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered endangered even if they are not on the brink of extinction.

Federal officials plan to provide more details on their investigation into the recent deaths of several endangered North Atlantic right whales.

A coach shown pushing cheerleaders down in splits on video in Denver was fired from another Colorado high school last year because of concerns about his techniques.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a 19-year-old man at a Des Moines convenience store.

Police said in a news release Thursday night that 18-year-old Des Moines resident Daniel Lemay has been charged with first-degree murder for his role in aiding and abetting Tuesday's fatal shooting of Noah Campbell, who lived in Des Moines.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Lemay.

Police say more arrests are expected.

