19 cats rescued from Iowa flood waters now looking for fur-ever home

A new fur-ever home...

Last month, floods damaged and destroyed many homes in Bremer County.

Now, nearly 20 cats are still homeless.

19 cats were trapped in a home in Bremen County that was destroyed by flood waters last month.

Last Hope Animal Rescue out of Cedar Rapids was able to rescue the 19 cats.

Many of them had respiratory problems, matted fur, eye problems, and urinary tract infections.

After getting medical treatment, many of the cats are now ready for adoption.

KWWL spoke with one volunteer who says she remembers first seeing the cats.

She says they were soaked, dripping in flood water.

Some of the younger kittens aren't quite ready for adoption. They are expected to be ready as early as the middle of September.

Otherwise -- the rest are ready for some new homes now.

It cost Last Hope Animal Rescue $5,000 to treat and nurse these cats back to health.

If you would like to learn more about how to adopt a cat or kitten from Last Hope Animal Rescue, click here.

You can also click here to donate, if you want to help but can't adopt.

You can also click here if you'd like to donate to their giving grid.