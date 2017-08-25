Racist graffiti found in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Racist graffiti found in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police are investigating racist graffiti found earlier this week.

Police tell our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald that the graffiti was found on the floodwall near Jones and Terminal Streets by the Julien Dubuque Bridge.

They say it was done sometime between late July and Monday, when it was found.  

But because there are few cameras in the area, police say they don't have much to go on.

According to the TH, the graffiti caused $300 in damage.

The Human Rights Commission also discussed the graffiti in their meeting Thursday night.

