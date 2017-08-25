Iowa City Police investigating home burglary

Iowa City Police are investigating a burglary on North Dodge Street.

It happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. Victims told officers two males forced themselves into a home and demanded drugs.

Police were able to arrest 25-year-old Kelwin Latrell Dawley as he attempted to leave the area, but another suspect ran away.

Police say the man who ran off was said to have been armed with a small handgun.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident, or incidents similar to this, is requested to contact the Iowa City Police Department. In addition, the Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.