Iowa City Police investigating home burglary

Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.More >>
A fired dishwasher shot and killed a chef and held a "small number" of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by police at a crowded restaurant in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, authorities and one of the restaurant's owners said.More >>
A fired dishwasher shot and killed a chef and held a "small number" of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by police at a crowded restaurant in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, authorities and one of the restaurant's owners said.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Football is back. Preseason football, that is. KWWL is airing all four Green Bay Packer preseason football games both its main channel and the CW. This Sunday, August 19, the Packers head to Maryland to play the Redskins at 6:30 p.m. This will be on the CW, however only syndicated shows will be affected so there isn't anything re-airing. Next Saturday, August 26, the Packers head to Denver to play the Broncos at 8:00 p.m. on KWWL. The KWWL News at 10 will run on the CW....More >>
Football is back. Preseason football, that is.More >>
Nearly 35 families had to give heart-wrenching goodbye to their soldiers today as they deploy.More >>
Nearly 35 families had to give heart-wrenching goodbye to their soldiers today as they deploy.More >>