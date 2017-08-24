Community rallies around three-year-old with cancer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Community rallies around three-year-old with cancer

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Three-years-old and taking on her second battle with stage four liver cancer, little Evie Mueller is a fighter.

KWWL shared Evie's story when the three-year-old received a lifesaving multi-organ transplant in July. A month later, Evie is now undergoing chemotherapy in Omaha.

 With a smile and strength past her years, Evie is inspiring an entire community.

"I get goose bumps when you talk about it because I see her on social media and I see what they are going through," said Beth Benner, Cedar Valley 100 Plus Women Who Care.

Evie's second battle with stage 4 liver cancer was a call to action for those closest to her and her mother Taylor Fairman.

"Taylor was in this fight with Evie and had to have that face back on again of being that strong mom. She never ever asks for anything, so I just wanted to make sure she didn't have to worry about anything," said Taylor's best friend Emily Moses.

Moses started a ripple effect that is raising thousands for Evie's medical bills.

A benefit was held at Evie's daycare, Learn and Play in Cedar Falls, Thursday night.

Many local businesses donating a portion of their proceeds at the event to Evie.

And even Evie's littlest friends showed their support by decorating superman capes; Superman strength prayers for their Super Evie.

"People don't know the struggle that they go through and are dealing with every single day. They just continue to move on. They are taking this step by step, battle by battle," said Moses.

But the support doesn't stop at the benefit, 

The 100 Plus Men and Women of the Cedar Valley and the Black Hawk Gaming Association presented Taylor with a $26,000 donation.

Taylor is grateful for every person who has shown support.

"Thank you. You mean the world to us and it is because of compassionate people like you, that my baby girl has a chance to be cancer free. You don't know how much that means," said Taylor.

The support will continue including a fundraiser at Urban Pie on September 8th. 

