At least 11 arrests made in 'Clean Sweep' of Linn County

At least 11 arrest were made in Linn County over the last two days as area law enforcement participated in 'Operation Clean Sweep.'

The operation targeted offenders and people who identified as being connected socially to violent crime.

Officers followed up on warrants and helped get resource information out.

KWWL rode along with one of the groups participating.

"We want them to stay safe alive and out of prison," says Sgt. Matt Pavelka with the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

While there was no luck finding the people they were looking for while we were with them, progress was made talking to family members.

"I do feel like it's going well we have made several contacts today, several yesterday and the other groups have had pretty good success so far," says Sgt. Pavelka.

The operation is the first of it's kind in the area.

Various law enforcement agencies worked together including the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Marion Police Department, US Marshals,Iowa Department of Public Safety and 6th Judicial District Probation & Parole.



