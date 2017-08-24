Dubuque's City Expo Set for Sept. 14

People living in Dubuque are invited to attend City Expo to learn about the cities services and programs.

The event will feature booths and displays from all city departments and divisions. There will also be presentations on services, projects and programs.

It takes place on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Five Flags Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/expo.