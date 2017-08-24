Farmer's Night Market in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Farmer's Night Market in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Farmer's Market is changing things up for one night.

If you can't make it to the usual Saturday morning market, maybe try Dubuque's first ever night market. 

Local veggies, fruits, food, live music and craft beer will be available.

The event is being held on Thursday, Sept. 7th from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. in the Millwork District on Jackson Street between 7th and 9th Streets.

