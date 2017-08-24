Iowa Democrat who won special election is sworn in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Democrat who won special election is sworn in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A veterinarian from southeast Iowa has been sworn in to serve as a state representative.

Phil Miller, a Democrat from Fairfield, took the oath of office Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol.

Miller won a special election on Aug. 8 to replace Democratic Rep. Curt Hanson, who died in June. The District 82 seat includes parts of Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties.

The election results mean Republicans still control the chamber 59-41. They also control the state Senate and the governor's office.

