Black Violin to perform in Dubuque

DUBUQUE

The University of Dubuque will be host to Black Violin. The jazz, hip-hop, funk, and classical group will bring their talents to the University of Dubuque on Thursday, September 21st. The concert is sent to start at 7:30.

