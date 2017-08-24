Land O' Lakes donates 40,000 lbs of macaroni & cheese

A big donation of cheesy goodness will help feed hundreds in eastern Iowa, thanks to a Land O' Lakes foundation.

The company donated 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank today as part of their First Run Program. Land O' Lakes started the First Run Program in 2010. Since then, they've made 119 donations to food banks across the United States.

Land O' Lakes typically donates cheese, butter or macaroni and cheese to community food banks. Today, they donated 20 tons of macaroni and cheese to the food bank in Waterloo.

Dozen of people use the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's pantry every month and they are very excited about this hefty donation.

"I just utilize the basics, I come here once a month to help with the last week or two, some people are reliant on this and it's sad," said Christine Sells, Cedar Falls.

The food banks says the donated macaroni and cheese will provide 32,000 meals and it's something Land O' Lakes is very excited to provide.

"Obviously it gives you a good feeling...it makes you feel good, but that's not the reason you do it, you do it because you want to help people, and that's what we are doing," said Doug Reimer, Land O' Lakes board member.

This donation means the world to the food bank and its customers.

"I am really grateful, the food bank is about the community coming together to solve a problem and anything that somebody is willing to do to help us make a difference makes me feel great and really helps reiterate to me why I do what I do everyday," said Barbara Prather, Northeast Iowa Food Bank Executive Director.

Prather says the 20 tons of macaroni and cheese will make a huge difference for northeast Iowa.

"It's the right thing to do, there are people that need help and that's what we are trying to do," said Reimer. "Helping hunger whatever it takes...this is our small way of helping."

The macaroni and cheese will mainly be used for the Kids Cafe Program and community meal programs.

