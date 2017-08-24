"Cheers" and "Murphy Brown" actor Jay Thomas dies at age 69 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Cheers" and "Murphy Brown" actor Jay Thomas dies at age 69

(NBC) -

Hollywood lost another star today with the death of actor and comedian Jay Thomas. 

Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.

He is best known for his role as Jerry Gold on the sitcom "Murphy Brown." After years of stand up, he launched his acting career on the show that made the late Robin Williams a star. Thomas played a deli-owner on the late 70s sitcom, Mork and Mindy. 

He's also known for his recurring roles on Cheers and Ray Donovan. Thomas was a frequent guest and later a guest host on the Today Show. 

The Texas-born actor grew up in New Orleans and attended several difference colleges and universities.

His latest role was host of "The Jay Thomas Talk Show" that aired on Sirius X-M Radio. 

