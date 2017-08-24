Warrant issued for 7th person charged in Fayette County theft ring

Deputies are looking for a 7th person charged in connection to a theft ring. A warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Chad Palmer, of Elgin, on charges of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Six others are facing theft charges, accused of posing as caretakers and home repair workers, to steal money from a West Union man. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Palmer sold guns that belonged to the victim.

If you have information about where Palmer may be, please contact the sheriff's office at 563-422-6067.