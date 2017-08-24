Warrant issued for 7th person charged in Fayette County theft ri - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Warrant issued for 7th person charged in Fayette County theft ring

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Deputies are looking for a 7th person charged in connection to a theft ring.  A warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Chad Palmer, of Elgin, on charges of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Six others are facing theft charges, accused of posing as caretakers and home repair workers, to steal money from a West Union man.  According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Palmer sold guns that belonged to the victim.

If you have information about where Palmer may be, please contact the sheriff's office at 563-422-6067.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.