Explore historic places at 'Tour of Classic Homes' in Waterloo

The Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will be presenting the 'Tour of Classic Homes' Saturday from 1-5 p.m. in Waterloo.

This event gives the public an opportunity to explore historic spaces right here in Waterloo.

This year's homes include:

Doug Castenson & Dean Petersen - 124 Graceline Blvd.

• Ken Pfiffner & Marcea Seible - 851 Prospect Blvd.

• Adam & Sara Doerder - 2426 W. 4th St.

• Travis & Abby Turpin - 568 Sunset Rd.

• Ken & Jane Nelson - 530 Russell Rd.

• Jerry Grier - 23 Lafayette St.

• Kent Shankle - 1411 Riehl St.

• Bob & Alice Rohert - 206 Iowa St.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased ONLINE, at the Grout Museum, 503 South Street, or at any of the homes on the day of. All proceeds go to support the maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.

This year's presenting sponsor is KOCH Construction.

For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.