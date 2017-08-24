ISU's Lanning and Lazard on Senior Bowl Watch List

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

A pair of Iowa State seniors were recognized for their potential at the next level today, as wide receiver Allen Lazard and linebacker Joel Lanning were named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.

The Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be played, January 27,, 2018 in Mobile, Ala., is annually one of the nation's best all-star games featuring top collegians.

A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Lazard returns as one of the best receivers in the nation in 2017, recording 69 catches, 1,018 receiving yards and seven TDs en route to First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2016. He became just one of four players in school history to break the 1,000-yard receiving barrier in a season.

The preseason All-American set a school record with six 100-yard receiving games in 2016 and enters the 2017 season ranking No. 2 in career receptions (170) and No. 4 in career receiving yards (2,419), respectively, among active FBS players.

The 2016 co-captain needs seven receptions and 677 receiving yards to become ISU's all-time leader in both categories.

Lazard has caught a pass in a school-record 35 consecutive games.

Lanning, who hails from Ankeny, Iowa, boasts one of the most intriguing storylines in college football this season. Lanning spent his first four seasons in Ames at quarterback, including two years (2015, 2016) as a starter.

The 2016 co-captain threw for 1,290 yards and led the team in rushing TDs (11) in 2016.

After seeing his time at QB diminish with the emergence of Jacob Park late in the 2016 campaign, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell asked Lanning if he could switch to linebacker in order to keep his best players on the field at all times.

Lanning agreed, performing remarkably, and tentatively earning a starting position at middle linebacker. He will also likely remain a weapon on offense in short-yardage situations.