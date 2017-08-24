UNI Football announces 2017 team captains

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley has announced the captains for the 2017 Panther football squad via twitter.



Linebacker Jared Farley (Cedar Falls, Iowa), wide receiver Daurice Fountain (Madison, Wisconsin), defensive lineman Adam Reth (Manchester, Iowa) and defensive lineman Preston Woods (South St. Paul, Minnesota) will serve as the captains for the 2017 season.



UNI will open the season Sept. 2 in Ames, Iowa, against the Iowa State Cyclones.

