UNI Football announces 2017 team captains

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley has announced the captains for the 2017 Panther football squad via twitter.

Linebacker Jared Farley (Cedar Falls, Iowa), wide receiver Daurice Fountain (Madison, Wisconsin), defensive lineman Adam Reth (Manchester, Iowa) and defensive lineman Preston Woods (South St. Paul, Minnesota) will serve as the captains for the 2017 season.

UNI will open the season Sept. 2 in Ames, Iowa, against the Iowa State Cyclones.
 

