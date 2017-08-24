Car crashes into Cedar Falls home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car crashes into Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Police say a woman has minor injuries after she drove her car into a Cedar Falls home.

The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on the corner of 7th and Olive Streets.

People who live nearby say they didn't see the car hit the home, but say the woman was driving very fast down 7th Street.

Cedar Falls Police say the driver has minor injuries and right now they are still looking into what caused her to hit the home.

The car has been towed.

