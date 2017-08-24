UPDATE: Rollover accident slows traffic on Hwy 20

A dump truck carrying a load of rocks blew a tire on Highway 20 and rolled Thursday afternoon.

The truck was headed west near the Waterloo/Cedar Falls line when the crash happened.

Captain Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department says, "The driver is lucky he was wearing his seat belt."

The dump truck rolled at least once before coming to a stop upright in the median.

The load of rocks the truck was carrying, spilled across the right lane of westbound traffic. An Iowa DOT plow truck was called in to clear the highway.

The accident closed one lane of traffic in both directions for more than an hour.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck is owned by Talaskan Trucking in Waterloo.