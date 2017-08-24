Charleston, SC police report 'active shooter situation' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charleston, SC police report 'active shooter situation'

Authorities say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
   Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.
   He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.
   Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said "there's a new boss in town."
   The couple said they left out a back door.

