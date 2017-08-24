Evansdale Powerball ticket matches 4 of the 5 numbers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Evansdale Powerball ticket matches 4 of the 5 numbers

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Evansdale just won a lot of money!
The Iowa Lottery says 3 tickets bought in Iowa all came within one number of having a share of the jackpot.
Tickets bought in Fort Dodge, Dakota City, and at the Kwik Star on W. Gilbert Drive in Evansdale all won $50,000.
