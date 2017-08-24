Cheerleader forced into painful splits in disturbing video

(NBC) - A cheerleader at Denver's East High School was seen being pushed into splits, over and over again, her arms and legs held down by teammates.

The video was recorded back in June, during the first week of cheer camp. Now Denver Police are investigating incidents involving multiple cheerleaders.

Ally Wakefield, an incoming freshman, says she was forced by the recently hired cheer coach into this excruciating position.

She's one of the three cheerleaders and their mothers who spoke exclusively with NBC affiliate KUSA.

"I didn't expect to have to do elevated splits and be forced to do it," said Ally Wakefield. "He was pushing like with his other knee on my back to try to keep my posture straight."

Kirsten Wakefiled, Ally's mother, sent an email to East High School's Athletic Director on June 15th.

"This is a grown man pushing my 13-year-old girl so hard against her will while shes' crying and screaming for him to stop that he's ripping tissues in her body," said Kirsten Wakefield. "I don't understand why this man is still employed there."

The cheer coach, as well as the assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver public schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave while the incidents are being investigated. This is a standard practice in an investigation of this type, that does not imply or prejudge in any way the actions of the individuals or what the investigation might determine.

The cheer coach told KUSA he had, "seen one video not the others and he learned this technique growing up."

The Denver public schools superintendent released a statement that reads in part: