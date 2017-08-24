Tropical Storm Harvey could bring up to 20 inches of rain to Tex - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tropical Storm Harvey could bring up to 20 inches of rain to Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey:
   
Long lines are forming at grocery stores as Texas Gulf Coast residents prepare for a slow-moving tropical storm expected to drop as many as 20 inches of rain.
   
A hurricane warning was issued Thursday morning for most of the central and southern Texas coast, after Tropical Storm Harvey regained strength while drifting into the Gulf of Mexico.
   
The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.
 
The National Weather Service says it's been 14 years since a hurricane made landfall along the southern portion of the Texas coast.
   
Forecasters say 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall between Friday and Tuesday in most area, with higher amounts in some places.
 

