BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST: Cloudy with few showers

A boundary across the state will allow for spotty showers today into tomorrow. Any rain is expected to be light in nature. Most of the area will see lots of cloud cover and highs in the 70s. Rain chances will continue into tonight and Friday.

The humidity and chance for rain will increase a bit into the weekend. A few storms and showers could track through the state along a frontal system. The risk of severe weather is low. Highs will remain in the upper 70s with lows in the 60s.

The rain should track out for the work week with highs warming to around 80 by midweek.

