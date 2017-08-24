Floyd County trial delayed to October

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A trial has been delayed for a man suspected of shooting another man to death in northern Iowa.

Court records say the new trial starting date is Oct. 10 for 36-year-old Antoine Williams. He's pleaded not guilty in Floyd County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial originally was set to begin Sept. 12.

Authorities say Williams shot 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, of Mason City, several times in Charles City on June 30 before pulling Fleming out of a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

