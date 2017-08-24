McGregor group selling t-shirts to help town recover

It was a little more than a month ago when an EF-1 tornado ripped through the small Clayton County town of McGregor, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Cleanup started almost immediately, and people in and around the small town haven't stopped working to get things back to normal.

The McGregor Achievement Club, a non-profit group, is also helping. They're selling t-shirts with "#McGregorStrong" emblazoned on the front.

They initially hoped to sell just 100 shirts, but now have sold more than 400, including shirts shipped to California and Texas.

The group is waiting for the fundraiser to be over before they decide where the money will go, but they do have some ideas.

Fixes to benches and pianos in Triangle Park, streetlight fixes and replacing trees are among the projects that could be funded by that money.

There is still time to order t-shirts. The McGregor Achievement Club is accepting orders through Friday, August 25. The shirts are $20 and come in five different colors. Place your order by email at mcgregorachievementclub@gmail.com or by phone through contacting a club member.