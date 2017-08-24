UPDATE: Driver identified in Linn County motorcycle crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Driver identified in Linn County motorcycle crash

Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified by the Linn County Sheriff's Office as Chad Jolson, of Marion.

Original Story:

A man dies after a motorcycle accident. It happened Wednesday evening in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says around 6:00 p.m., a 37-year-old male was driving southbound on Boy Scouts Road near the 4400 block. Deputies say he failed to maintain control of his motorcycle, entered a ditch and rolled.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was died at the scene.

His name has yet to be released, pending notification of relatives.

Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Central City Fire, Lifeguard, and Center Point Ambulance respond to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. 

