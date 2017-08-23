Mark Wahlberg now Hollywood's highest paid actor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mark Wahlberg now Hollywood's highest paid actor

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Transformers: The Last Knight" star Mark Wahlberg has outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood's highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.
   The former rapper known as Marky Mark beat out "Baywatch" star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson's "The Fate of the Furious" co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million
   The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.
   The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million -- nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women.
   All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.