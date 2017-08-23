Pit bull saves family from rattlesnake - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pit bull saves family from rattlesnake

(CNN) A dog owner in Florida is crediting her pit bull with taking a rattlesnake bite to protect her.

The dog's name is Beast. He went into full beast-mode to protect his owner. He was walking alongside his family, who heard a terrifying rattle, but never saw the snake until Beast stepped in.

He began bleeding profusely, and his owner rushed him to get treatment. The vet says Beast will be just fine.

