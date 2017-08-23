Two Waterloo Black Hawks to compete in showcase

Forward Jack Drury and goaltender Ben Kraws were among the 42 players chosen Monday by USA Hockey for the sixth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on September 21st in Buffalo.

Drury is currently preparing for his second United States Hockey League season with the Waterloo Black Hawks after accumulating four goals and eight assists during 44 regular season appearances as a rookie. Waterloo acquired Kraws in a July trade with the Tri-City Storm. Both players appeared in another prestigious competition earlier this month when they represented the United States during the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Tournament in Europe.

Regarding the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, USA Hockey's assistant executive director of hockey operations Jim Johannson noted, “This event allows some of the best U.S. players eligible for next year's NHL Draft the chance to showcase their talent on a national stage. With input from NHL Central Scouting, this game will feature future stars of the NHL, as over 120 alumni of the event have already been selected."

Last season, Black Hawks defenseman Mikey Anderson participated in the event. He was subsequently chosen during the fourth round of the NHL Draft by the L.A. Kings. Participation by Drury and Kraws in Buffalo next month will maintain Waterloo’s perfect record of having at least one representative on the ice during each edition of the All-American Prospects Game.

U.S. Hockey Hall of Famers Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch were named head coaches for the event. The division of the 42 selected players into two teams will be completed by USA Hockey at a later date.