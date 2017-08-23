Two Waterloo Black Hawks to compete in showcase

Forward Jack Drury and goaltender Ben Kraws were among the 42 players chosen Monday by USA Hockey for the sixth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on September 21st in Buffalo.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was named to the Preseason First Team All-America Team, the Associated Press announced today.More >>
USA Team's offense scored 13 runs off 14 hits to cruise to a 13-3, seven-inning, run-rule victory over Russia on Tuesday night at New Taipei City Xinzhuang Stadium. ...More >>
Iowa football defensive back Manny Rugamba will not see action in Iowa’s opening football game of the season due to a one game suspension.More >>
