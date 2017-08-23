Grout to host Veteran Appreciation Night

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans will pay tribute to Veterans Thursday night, August 24, 5-8 p.m.

While the dinner portion of the event is already sold out, all Veterans are still invited to tour the museum free at 6:30 Thursday night.

Please pre-register for the tour by calling 319-234-6357.

Here is a link to information about the Veteran Appreciation Night.

https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/2017-veteran-appreciation-night-D08242017.aspx