Update of West Wing of the White House includes new paint, carpet and eagles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The West Wing of the White House has a fresh coat of paint, new carpets underfoot, cool, crisp air flow and more than a few new eagle decorations.

The renovations took place while President Donald Trump was a "working vacation" this month.

Changes included replacing the 27-year-old heating and cooling system, updating the paint and carpets throughout the West Wing -- and hanging Trump-approved wallpaper in the Oval Office.

The goal was to enhance the space for staff and the public.