Coach Kirk Ferentz donates $1 million to Iowa hospital

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.

The donation will fund the Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research. They are donating the money in memory of their granddaughter, who died after being born prematurely at just 21 weeks old in 2014.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.