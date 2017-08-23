UPDATE: Gunman, who entered city services building, was a current city employee

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police confirm the gunman is in custody. Authorities say the gunman was a current employee of the city and actually worked in the building that he brought the gun to. He has been taken to St. Luke's hospital for a mental evaluation.

The employee's name is not being released because of medical privacy.

During a press conference this afternoon city officials said they were happy with how staff responded to the situation and that they followed training they had gone through.

Officials said there is a panic button in the building and it was pressed to call police.

City Manager Jeff Pameranz says the gunman had been at work earlier in the day and was acting normal with coworkers, there was no inclination there was a problem.

Counseling will be available for city staff.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids authorities are trying to contact a man seen carrying a shotgun while entering a city building.

City spokesman Greg Buelow said Wednesday that police think a majority of people in the City Services Center have been evacuated. No shots and no injuries have been reported.

Buelow says the man entered the building around 10:40 a.m., and it's believed the man intends to harm himself. It's not clear whether police know his name.

Law enforcement officers have surrounded the building.

