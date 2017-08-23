BREAKING: Man with shotgun at Cedar Rapids city services buildin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BREAKING: Man with shotgun at Cedar Rapids city services building

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids police confirm there is a man with a shotgun at the Cedar Rapids City Public Works Department Streets Division building  at 1201 6th St SW.

We know a standoff is ongoing. The building has been evacuated.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL for updates. 

