ESPN ranks Iowa's football fans "skeptical", Iowa State's "disappointed"

ESPN released a list ranking the happiness of every college football team's fan base, and according to that list, football fans in the state of Iowa aren't too thrilled.

Iowa ranked 58th, making their fans skeptical, according to the list.

They say, "Even after dropping down to eight wins last season (from 12 the year before), Hawkeyes fans are vocal about their love for their team.

Iowa ranked highest in "Twitter Buzz" at 97--a category that shows most of the tweets about Iowa football are positive.

Iowa State fans are disappointed, and have barely broken the top 100, ranking 99th.

While their score for program power is low (41), Twitter buzz is also high for the Cyclones at 90.

UNI was not included on the list.

Big Ten opponent Ohio State ranked 1st, while Northwestern also cracked the top 10 at number 9.