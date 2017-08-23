Waterloo's Young Arena getting 13 new security cameras

"We want to make sure our fans are safe."

That's the message out of Young Arena in Waterloo, which plans to improve safety before the Black Hawks hit the ice again.

Right now, with all this new development going on in Waterloo, the city is pushing for more businesses to get up-to-date security cameras.

Young Arena has decided to take matters into their own hands.

They've decided to add 13 new security cameras to the building.

The cameras will be placed at entrances, in the locker room hallway, and at the Waterloo Black Hawk's business office..

They should be in the building before the first Black Hawk's home game in October.

KWWL asked the arena manager why this is happening right now, and if there have been any recent problems.

"We've been open 22 years now. There's been some instances where we have had some items stolen. Nothing major. We just want to make sure that we're doing our best job to make sure our fans and patrons are safe," Chris Dolan says.

This project should cost Young Arena around 15 thousand dollars. They have budgeted for this. Workers will start installing the new security cameras within the next month.