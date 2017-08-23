Des Moines police investing shooting death

Des Moines investing shooting death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a person in Des Moines.
   Officers were sent around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday to a convenience store to check a report about the shooting. They found a wounded male. Police say he died later at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.
   No arrests have been reported in what police say is the city's 22nd homicide of the year.
 

