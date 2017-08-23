Civil War-era collectibles stolen from Galena Antique Mall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Civil War-era collectibles stolen from Galena Antique Mall

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
GALENA, Ill. (KWWL) -

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff is investigating a theft at the Galena Antique Mall.

They say it happened sometime Saturday, though wouldn't elaborate on what time the theft took place or what time they were called to the mall.

Authorities say Civil War collectibles and antique coins were stolen, but wouldn't provide an overall value.

The Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

To report any information, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 815-777-2141.  Mention Crime Stoppers if you wish to be eligible for the reward.

