NBC with the most-watched TV program says Nielsen

  NEW YORK (AP) -- Viewers continued to play peek-a-boo with "Big Brother" last week. The Nielsen ratings company says CBS' voyeuristic reality show landed four editions among the top 16 slots.
   But NBC had the week's most-watched programs: two nights of "America's Got Talent," drawing 13.4 million and 10.9 million viewers.
   Right behind, with 10.2 million viewers, was HBO's red-hot "Game of Thrones."
   Overall in prime time during this sleepy summer week, NBC averaged 5.1 million viewers. CBS was runner-up, followed by ABC and Fox.
   Fox News Channel remained the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2 million viewers in prime time. ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts for the 12th week in a row.
  
 

